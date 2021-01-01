Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michel Ange FONKOUA FOTSO (FONKOUA FOTSO MICHEL ANGE )
Ajouter
Michel Ange FONKOUA FOTSO (FONKOUA FOTSO MICHEL ANGE )
CEO & FOUNDER
MAF Global Investissement
CEO & FOUNDER
Yaounde
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAF Global Investissement
- CEO & FOUNDER
Marketing | Yaounde
2020 - maintenant
Cash mail système
- Agent commercial
Marketing | Yaoundé
2019 - 2020
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel