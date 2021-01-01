Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michel CASTELIN
Ajouter
Michel CASTELIN
Cadre de santé
Ministère de la Défense
Cadre de santé
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de la Défense
- Cadre de santé
Autre | Bordeaux (33000)
1979 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel