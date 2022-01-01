Menu

Michel DELMELLE

NAMUR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Meat 4 life - Boucher

    2018 - maintenant Boucherie 100% BIO.

Formations

  • ITCA (Namur)

    Namur 1990 - 1993

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :