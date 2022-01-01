Retail
Michel DELMELLE
Michel DELMELLE
NAMUR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Meat 4 life
- Boucher
2018 - maintenant
Boucherie 100% BIO.
Formations
ITCA (Namur)
Namur
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
