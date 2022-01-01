Retail
Michel GERBEHAYE
Michel GERBEHAYE
Lièpvre
En résumé
Mes compétences :
NetApp
VMware
Microsoft SQL Server
SQL Sentry
Entreprises
Schmidt Groupe
- Ingénieur système
Lièpvre
2016 - maintenant
SALM SAS
- Ingénieur système - Chef de projet
Lièpvre
1995 - 2016
Informatique Industrielle Intégrée (Soleri -Cigel)
- Chef de projet - Ingénieur système
1987 - 1995
Sigma 3
- Chef de projet
1986 - 1986
Sigma Trois
- Analyste programmeur
1985 - 1986
Formations
Faculté Polytechnique De Mons FPMs (Mons)
Mons
1979 - 1984
Electricité
Athénée Royal Mons I (Mons)
Mons
1973 - 1979
Réseau
Arian PAPILLON
Bruno REITER
Fabrice LALZACE
Franck KUNSTLER
Géraldine CRUÈGHE
Laurent BELLONI
Loic WEBER
Mathieu LANGLAIS
Nicolas SINGER
Yannick KONN
