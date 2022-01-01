Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michel GUIBERT
Ajouter
Michel GUIBERT
Caen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agrial
- Informatique
Caen
1985 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée (Le Mans)
Le Mans
1977 - 1980
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel