Menu

Michel MANCHON-ORIOT

Taverny

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • APAJH - Moniteur d'atelier

    Taverny (95150) 2016 - maintenant Accompagnement de personnes en situation d'handicape

  • Cash Converters - Responsable rayon blanc et brun

    2007 - 2015

Formations

  • IRTS/AFPA

    Neuilly-sur-marne/ Paris 2016 - 2017 CBMA/TMA

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :