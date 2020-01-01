Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael CATIN
Ajouter
Mickael CATIN
SAINTE LUCE SUR LOIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EL2D SAS
- Chef d equipe
SAINTE LUCE SUR LOIRE
2011 - maintenant
Formations
BEP (Nantes)
Nantes
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Aurelie BONANSEA
Ludivine BOUILLET