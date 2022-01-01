Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickaël CAUCHOIS
Ajouter
Mickaël CAUCHOIS
ROUEN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rouen
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Autajonlabels
- Infographiste
maintenant
Graphiste Free-lance
- Graphiste Free-lance
2008 - maintenant
Graphiste libéral free lance.
Art Channel
- Graphiste responsable studio de créa
2003 - 2008
Graphiste en agence de communication, responsable studio de création .
SPIR, imprimerie IPS
- Infographiste
2003 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc
Rouen
2000 - 2002
BTS communication visuelle, graphisme, édition, publicité
ESAA Duperré (Paris)
Paris
1999 - 2000
prépa
Lycée Jacques Prevert (Pont Audemer)
Pont Audemer
1996 - 1999
BAC L arts plastiques
Réseau
Anne TREUTENAERE
Céline ECHIVARD
Céline VAULOUP
Florent CORRE
Gautier PUEL
Olivier DENIS
Olivier TESTU
Romain VASLET
Stef NIDILLUS
Virginie LUSTT CAUCHOIS