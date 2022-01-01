Mickael CHAUME

Menu

En résumé

I have good skills and experience in Energy production, Electrotechnology, Electrical, Automation, Supervision.

My strength are :
- I am very mobile and adapt quickly to any situation, problem, countries, cultures, ...
- good languages and communication skills
- I can troubleshoot and fix problems with calm and analysis
- learn quickly and also autodidact (have example of self-learning on software and equipments)
- autonomy, I work easily alone
- but also ability to work in team and leadership
- high voltage certified
- various field of knowledge

Mes compétences :
Automatisme
Électronique de puissance
Électrotechnique
Électricité
Scada

Entreprises

  • General Electric Abu Dhabi - Generator Specialist

    2012 - maintenant

  • AE2I - Ingénieur mise en service alternateurs pour General Electric

    2009 - 2012 Mise en service d'alternateurs à l'international :
    - test et inspection de l'alternateur
    - test et mise en service de l'armoire de commande
    - test et mise en service des systèmes auxiliaires
    - test des relais de protections par injections secondaires
    - essais à vide et en court-circuit de l'alternateur
    - test des relais de protection en live
    - test du régulateur de tension
    - synchronisation de l'alternateur sur le réseau
    - essais en charge de l'alternateur
    - rapport de fin de mise en service

    Installation de 5 alternateurs de 80MW à Salalah à Oman.
    Installation de 4 alternateurs de 80MW au Pakistan.
    Installation d'un alternateur de 80MW à Zagreb en Croatie.
    Installation de 2 alternateurs de 40MW au Qatar
    Installation d'un alternateur de 80MW à Villa Gesell en Argentine.
    Maintenance d'un alternateur à Bilbao en Espagne.
    Installation d'un alternateur de 40MW à San Roque en Espagne.

  • Cinetic Automation - Stagiaire ingénieur en automatisme

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 - Réalisation des organigrammes des portiques d'1 ligne de manutention de vilebrequins
    - Réalisation des IHM sous WinCC Flexible
    - Réalisation de l'application de de supervision de cette ligne sous WinCC
    - Traduction technique en allemand de notices, des programmes et des IHM d'une machine à découpe à jet d'eau

  • Fournié - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Réalisation du schéma électrique et du programme de l'automate d'une station de surpression en eau potable

Formations

