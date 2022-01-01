Mickael CHAUME

I have good skills and experience in Energy production, Electrotechnology, Electrical, Automation, Supervision.
My strength are :
- I am very mobile and adapt quickly to any situation, problem, countries, cultures, ...
- good languages and communication skills
- I can troubleshoot and fix problems with calm and analysis
- learn quickly and also autodidact (have example of self-learning on software and equipments)
- autonomy, I work easily alone
- but also ability to work in team and leadership
- high voltage certified
- various field of knowledge
Mes compétences :
Automatisme
Électronique de puissance
Électrotechnique
Électricité
Scada