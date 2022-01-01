Mickael CHAUME

I have good skills and experience in Energy production, Electrotechnology, Electrical, Automation, Supervision.



My strength are :

- I am very mobile and adapt quickly to any situation, problem, countries, cultures, ...

- good languages and communication skills

- I can troubleshoot and fix problems with calm and analysis

- learn quickly and also autodidact (have example of self-learning on software and equipments)

- autonomy, I work easily alone

- but also ability to work in team and leadership

- high voltage certified

- various field of knowledge



Mes compétences :

Automatisme

Électronique de puissance

Électrotechnique

Électricité

Scada