Mickaël CHAVET

MANHATTAN

ELECTRICAL | ELECTRONICS | INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY | SOLAR

EMC
VMware

  • Partelek Limited - #1 Electrical Parts Trader - Chairman & Chief Executive

    2010 - maintenant • Responsible for advancing Partelek's vision to deliver world-class value to our customers.
    • Directing short-term, long-range planning and budget development to support strategic business goals.
    • Managing the overall sales process, setting appropriate metrics for sales funnel management

  • US Airways - Business Performance - Director

    Boulogne Billancourt 2006 - 2010 Leading a team of Business Analysts and Sales Team Leaders. Driving the performances of 90 Multilingual Sales Representatives through analyses and improvements in:

    • Workforce Planning / Headcount
    • Automated Call Distribution (intelligent call routing, application telescripts enhancements...)
    • Balance Scorecards implementation to facilitate the Team Leaders monthly performance reviews

  • ALPHA T&M EXPRESS - Business Development Executive

    2005 - 2005

  • FORD SENEGAL - Consultant en stratégie commerciale

    2005 - 2005

  • PAKSE TEACHER TRAINING CENTRE - Professeur d'anglais

    2003 - 2003

