Mickael CORATO

Casablanca

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Habilitation electrique BR
CACES R 386 NACELLE

Entreprises

  • Nexans - Agent de production

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant Assemblage de coffret ERDF

  • EIFFAGE ENERGIE - Electricien de chantier

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2013 Monteur-câbleur, raccordement

  • EIFFAGE ENERGIE - Electricien de chantier

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2013 Electricien de chantier, monteur-câbleur

  • EIFFAGE ENERGIE - Electricien Industriel

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2012 Electricien de chantier, monteur-câbleur

  • ADT08 - Electricien Industriel

    2011 - 2011 Tirage de câble, raccordement armoire, pose de chemin de câble.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Mouleur, dégrapeur

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2010 Production de culasse et contrôle

  • Delphi - Agent de production

    Villepinte 2007 - 2008 Montage de climatisation et contrôle

Formations

