Mickael CORATO
Mickael CORATO
Casablanca
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Habilitation electrique BR
CACES R 386 NACELLE
Entreprises
Nexans
- Agent de production
Casablanca
2013 - maintenant
Assemblage de coffret ERDF
EIFFAGE ENERGIE
- Electricien de chantier
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2013 - 2013
Monteur-câbleur, raccordement
EIFFAGE ENERGIE
- Electricien de chantier
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2013 - 2013
Electricien de chantier, monteur-câbleur
EIFFAGE ENERGIE
- Electricien Industriel
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2012 - 2012
Electricien de chantier, monteur-câbleur
ADT08
- Electricien Industriel
2011 - 2011
Tirage de câble, raccordement armoire, pose de chemin de câble.
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Mouleur, dégrapeur
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2010
Production de culasse et contrôle
Delphi
- Agent de production
Villepinte
2007 - 2008
Montage de climatisation et contrôle
Formations
AFPA TMIA
Montcy-Notre-Dame
2010 - 2011
Niveau 4
Electricien d'équipement
Lycée Professionnel LOUIS ARMAND
Vivier Au Court
2004 - 2005
Bac Pro MRIM
Réseau
Aurore LESUR
David D.
Fanny LEHURAUX (DIRRIÈRE)
Karine SMADJA