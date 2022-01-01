Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael COTTIN
Ajouter
Mickael COTTIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AD ENVIRONNEMENT
- Assistant technique
2015 - maintenant
EXPANSION 5
- Vendeur Expert
Plérin
2010 - 2015
VILVERT MATERIAUX
- Installateur / Livreur
2006 - 2007
Formations
IUP MANAGEMENT ET GESTION DES ENTREPRISES Université Clermont 1 Auvergne
Clermont Ferrand
2005 - 2006
Licence Professionellle
IUT Jean Monnet
Saint Etienne
2003 - 2005
BAC + 2
Lycée Beauregard
Montbrison
1999 - 2003
Baccalauréat ES