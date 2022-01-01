Menu

Mickael ETAIX

ROANNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Courant faible
Automatisme
VDI
Courant fort
Electricité
Management
Chargé d'affaires
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • ROANNE ELECTRIQUE - CHARGE D AFFAIRES, BUREAU D ETUDE

    2006 - maintenant Chargé d'affaires en électricité, bureau d’étude dans le domaine électricité bâtiment.
    Réalisation de devis, appels d’offre, plans d’exécutions et études pour des bâtiments industrielle, tertiaire, habitation dans le domaine courant fort BT, faible et VDI.

  • ROCHARM - TECHNICIEN BUREAU D ETUDE

    2004 - 2006 Technicien, bureau d’étude dans le domaine électricité bâtiment.
    Réalisation de devis, plans d’exécutions et études pour des bâtiments industrielle, tertiaire, habitation dans le domaine courant fort BT.

Formations

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2000 - 2002 DUT Génie électrique et informatique industrielle option automatismes et systèmes

  • Lycée Carnot

    Roanne 1997 - 2000 Bac STI génie électrotechnique

