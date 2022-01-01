Mickael ETAIX

Mes compétences :
Courant faible
Automatisme
VDI
Courant fort
Electricité
Management
Chargé d'affaires
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
ROANNE ELECTRIQUE
- CHARGE D AFFAIRES, BUREAU D ETUDE
2006 - maintenantChargé d'affaires en électricité, bureau d’étude dans le domaine électricité bâtiment.
Réalisation de devis, appels d’offre, plans d’exécutions et études pour des bâtiments industrielle, tertiaire, habitation dans le domaine courant fort BT, faible et VDI.
ROCHARM
- TECHNICIEN BUREAU D ETUDE
2004 - 2006Technicien, bureau d’étude dans le domaine électricité bâtiment.
Réalisation de devis, plans d’exécutions et études pour des bâtiments industrielle, tertiaire, habitation dans le domaine courant fort BT.