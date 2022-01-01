Menu

Mickaël EVRARD

Lille

En résumé

I'm currently in the Automatic control and Mechatronics, Automotive, Aeronautics and Space's master degree (AM2AS) of Bordeaux University.

I'm planning to work as a systems engineer via my 6 months student internship.

I want to take part in the innovations in robotics and aeronautics fields which are the challenges of our future.

Mes compétences :
VHDL
FPGA
Microcontroleur Motorola MC68HC11
Simulink
Bond Graph
MATLAB
Labview
Mechatronics
Path planning
First Harmonic Analysis
Digital Electronics
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Summer Camp - BAFA Youth Worker

    Lille 2009 - 2014 Summer camp for children or teens - Public aged from 6 to 17.

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2015 - maintenant - Tools and software for Automatic control.

    - Modeling, Identification , Surveillance.

    - Multivariable Robust Control.

    -Vehicle Dynamics and Aeronautics Space Systems.

    -System Analysis - Robotics

  • Bordeaux University

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant Masters Degree

    Automatic control and Mechatronics, Automotive, Aeronautics and Space.

  • Université Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2015 master 1

    Mention Electronique-Électrotechnique-Automatique-Signal

  • Université Aix-Marseille (Marseille)

    Marseille 2012 - 2014 Licence de Physique-Chimie

    Licence de Physique-Chimie parcours Physique

  • Aix-Marseille University (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelors Degree in Physics

  • Dumont D'Urville High School

    Toulon 2010 - 2012

  • High School

    La Seyne Sur Mer 2009 - 2010 Diploma

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel