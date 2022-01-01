Mickaël EVRARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
I'm currently in the Automatic control and Mechatronics, Automotive, Aeronautics and Space's master degree (AM2AS) of Bordeaux University.
I'm planning to work as a systems engineer via my 6 months student internship.
I want to take part in the innovations in robotics and aeronautics fields which are the challenges of our future.
Mes compétences :
VHDL
FPGA
Microcontroleur Motorola MC68HC11
Simulink
Bond Graph
MATLAB
Labview
Mechatronics
Path planning
First Harmonic Analysis
Digital Electronics
C Programming Language
