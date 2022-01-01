Mickael GASPAR

Mes compétences :
PostgreSQL
Icinga2
MySQL
Web Services
LoadBalancer
TCP/IP
Administration Système
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Docker
Cisco Switches/Routers
Entreprises
BPCE Infogérance & Technologies
- Apprenti Analyste Production
2015 - maintenantRefonte outil de Supervision et Métrologie des passerelles de transaction bancaire
• Interface web: PHP, JavaScript, JQuery, html, css
• Centralisation de logs: Rsyslog, PostgreSQL
• Métrologie: rrdtool
• Base de données: PostgreSQL, rrd
• Administration système : RedHat
Outil de Diagnostique et Supervision de web services
• Interfaces Web : Icingaweb2, Grafana, Graphite
• Contrôle des Web Services: Icinga2, Curl
• Bases de données: MySQL, Whisper
• Administration système : RedHat, Ubuntu Server
Formations
Université De Picardie - Jules Verne UPJV (Amiens)