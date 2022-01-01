Menu

Mickael GASPAR

WATTIGNIES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Wattignies

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PostgreSQL
Icinga2
MySQL
Web Services
LoadBalancer
TCP/IP
Administration Système
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Docker
Cisco Switches/Routers

Entreprises

  • BPCE Infogérance & Technologies - Apprenti Analyste Production

    2015 - maintenant Refonte outil de Supervision et Métrologie des passerelles de transaction bancaire
    • Interface web: PHP, JavaScript, JQuery, html, css
    • Centralisation de logs: Rsyslog, PostgreSQL
    • Métrologie: rrdtool
    • Base de données: PostgreSQL, rrd
    • Administration système : RedHat

    Outil de Diagnostique et Supervision de web services
    • Interfaces Web : Icingaweb2, Grafana, Graphite
    • Contrôle des Web Services: Icinga2, Curl
    • Bases de données: MySQL, Whisper
    • Administration système : RedHat, Ubuntu Server

Formations

Réseau