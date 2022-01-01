Mickael GUILLON

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
Sono eclipse live
- Particulier
2013 - maintenantCREATION D'ENTREPRISE AUTO-ENTREPRENEUR SONO ECLIPSE LIVE
* Devis
* Rendez-vous ;
* Animation - Sonorisation évènement en tout genre particulier et professionnel ;
* Facturation
* Comptabilité
ANIMANTIS
- CONSEILLER MONTEUR
2013 - 2014* Conseiller commercial sur produit chapiteaux, vaisselles ;
* Visite clients ;
* Gestion des Livraisons
* Livraison
* Montage
* Nettoyage
IMPERIUM OUVERTURE
- COMMERCIAL B TO B
2013 - 2013* Vente de matériel de type ouverture et fermeture habitation ;
* Phoning
* Prise de rendez-vous
* Devis
Animantis
- Commercial/ monteur livreur dans agence evenementiel
2012 - 2014
ANIMANTIS
- CONSEILLER MONTEUR
2011 - 2013* Conseiller commercial sur produit chapiteaux, vaisselles ;
* Visite clients ;
* Gestion des Livraisons
* Livraison
* Montage
* Nettoyage
VRP - MAXIMO
- Conseiller commercial
2009 - 2011* Visite clients ;
* Gestion d'un portefeuille clients ;
* Gestion des Livraisons
* Gestion des commandes ;
* Prospection
* Démarchage de nouveaux clients
* Parrainage
Akeo
- Vdi
Paris2007 - 2009* Vente de produits à domicile
* Présentation des produits ;
* Prospection et démarchage de nouveaux clients ;
* Facturation
POSTES DIVERS
- Opérateur de production
1998 - 2007* Opérateur polyvalent - Manpower et Védiorbis