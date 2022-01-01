Menu

Mickael GUILLON

LES ABRETS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Sono eclipse live - Particulier

    2013 - maintenant CREATION D'ENTREPRISE AUTO-ENTREPRENEUR SONO ECLIPSE LIVE
    * Devis
    * Rendez-vous ;
    * Animation - Sonorisation évènement en tout genre particulier et professionnel ;
    * Facturation
    * Comptabilité

  • ANIMANTIS - CONSEILLER MONTEUR

    2013 - 2014 * Conseiller commercial sur produit chapiteaux, vaisselles ;
    * Visite clients ;
    * Gestion des Livraisons
    * Livraison
    * Montage
    * Nettoyage

  • IMPERIUM OUVERTURE - COMMERCIAL B TO B

    2013 - 2013 * Vente de matériel de type ouverture et fermeture habitation ;
    * Phoning
    * Prise de rendez-vous
    * Devis

  • Animantis - Commercial/ monteur livreur dans agence evenementiel

    2012 - 2014

  • VRP - MAXIMO - Conseiller commercial

    2009 - 2011 * Visite clients ;
    * Gestion d'un portefeuille clients ;
    * Gestion des Livraisons
    * Gestion des commandes ;
    * Prospection
    * Démarchage de nouveaux clients
    * Parrainage

  • Akeo - Vdi

    Paris 2007 - 2009 * Vente de produits à domicile
    * Présentation des produits ;
    * Prospection et démarchage de nouveaux clients ;
    * Facturation

  • POSTES DIVERS - Opérateur de production

    1998 - 2007 * Opérateur polyvalent - Manpower et Védiorbis

Formations

