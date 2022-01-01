Retail
Mickaël GUYOT
Mickaël GUYOT
STE FOY LES LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INFOGESTION
- Assistant comptable - Expert-comptable stagiaire
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin Master 2 CCA
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Master CCA
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin MSTCF
Lyon
2005 - 2007
MSTCF
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
2003 - 2005
Lycée Claude Fauriel
Saint Etienne
2002 - 2003
MPSI
Agnès MOSNIER
Alexandra KRSTIC
Coralie DUMOLLARD
Cyrille PLAZA
Frédéric THOMAZO
Laurence BOUCHARIN
Philippe BERARD
Pithion SYLVIE
Sophie MASSIGNON