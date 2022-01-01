Menu

Mickaël HOLLÉ

Entreprises

  • EUROVENT CERTITA CERTIFICATION - Business Development

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • COFELY UK - Engineering Internship

    2013 - 2013 COFELY UK are leading providers of integrated services - specialising in energy, technical, FM & business process solutions for the built environment. We offer efficient management of buildings and installations – whilst achieving high levels of energy & environmental efficiency.

    1 : Energy Survey & Energy Saving & Non‐intrusive Appliance Load Monitoring

  • COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ - HVAC and Energy Efficiency Project Manager

    Paris La Défense 2011 - 2014 COFELY SERVICES provides sustainable solutions enabling its customers to reduce energy consumption, improve economic performance, and control their environmental impact.

    COFELY SERVICES offers customers global control solutions for energy efficiency based on a combination of its professional expertise and the implementation of intelligent systems – including optimised energy consumption, utilisation of local, renewable energy sources, optimised operation and maintenance of facilities and installations, and thermal renovation of buildings.

    1 : R&D on advanced heating control
    2 : R&D on Building Management system
    3 : Reduction of consumption on heating plants
    4 : Reduction of carbon impact on heating plants
    5 : Daily use of energy survey tools

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2014 Energy Engineering & Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning

    National Institute of Applied Sciences
    http://www.insa-strasbourg.fr/fr/ingenieur-en-genie-climatique-et-energetique/

    > Energy Engineering
    - Selection of the energy sources
    - Sizing of equipments
    - Management of production and transportation
    - Solutions of energy savings

    > Building Technologies
    - Check up of buildings
    - Definition of needs
    - Sizing of equipments
    - Set up of the e

  • Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2010 Physical Measurements, Materials and Physical-Chemical Controls

    > Physical Measurements
    - Selection of appropriate measurement tools
    - Establishment of the acquisition chain data
    - Measurement techniques
    - Means of supervision and communication
    - Calculation of the measurement uncertainty

    > Materials and Physical-Chemical Controls
    - Selection using compatibility with exposure environments and uses
    - Manufacturing processes or synthetic
    - Measuremen

