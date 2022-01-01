Mickaël HOLLÉ

COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ
- HVAC and Energy Efficiency Project Manager
Paris La Défense
2011 - 2014
COFELY SERVICES provides sustainable solutions enabling its customers to reduce energy consumption, improve economic performance, and control their environmental impact.
COFELY SERVICES offers customers global control solutions for energy efficiency based on a combination of its professional expertise and the implementation of intelligent systems – including optimised energy consumption, utilisation of local, renewable energy sources, optimised operation and maintenance of facilities and installations, and thermal renovation of buildings.
1 : R&D on advanced heating control
2 : R&D on Building Management system
3 : Reduction of consumption on heating plants
4 : Reduction of carbon impact on heating plants
5 : Daily use of energy survey tools