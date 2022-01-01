Menu

Mickael JOREZ

Meudon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angoulême

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Vendeur

    Meudon 2009 - maintenant

  • leroy somer - Test et reparation carte electronique

    2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau