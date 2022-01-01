Mickael LE COCQUEN

-
Groupe Simon
- Responsable de centre
Morlaix
2015 - maintenant
responsable du centre de lamballe VI
-
SEAT
- Conseiller clients
Villers-Cotterêts Cedex - France
2014 - 2015
conseiller client
-
EUROMASTER
- Chef d'atelier
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2004 - 2014
chef d'atelier du service indutriel poid-lourd / agraire / genie-civil
-
EUROMASTER
- Technicien specialisé PL-AGRO-GC
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2000 - 2004
-
EUROMASTER
- Mecanicien VL
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
1999 - 2000
-
Auto Services
- Mecanicien
1996 - 1998
mecanicien automobile en centre auto
-
Volkswagen
- Mecnicien
Villers-Cotterets
1993 - 1995
CAP-BEP en apprentissage