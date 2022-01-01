Menu

Mickael LE COCQUEN

Morlaix

Entreprises

  • Groupe Simon - Responsable de centre

    Morlaix 2015 - maintenant responsable du centre de lamballe VI

  • SEAT - Conseiller clients

    Villers-Cotterêts Cedex - France 2014 - 2015 conseiller client

  • EUROMASTER - Chef d'atelier

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 2004 - 2014 chef d'atelier du service indutriel poid-lourd / agraire / genie-civil

  • EUROMASTER - Technicien specialisé PL-AGRO-GC

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 2000 - 2004

  • EUROMASTER - Mecanicien VL

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 1999 - 2000

  • Auto Services - Mecanicien

    1996 - 1998 mecanicien automobile en centre auto

  • Volkswagen - Mecnicien

    Villers-Cotterets 1993 - 1995 CAP-BEP en apprentissage

Formations

