Menu

Mickael LECOEUVRE

Saint Ouen

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Curgies

En résumé

Executive Summary :
• Master Finance, Audit & Management
• 4 years within Alstom valenciennes as overhead controller, then project controller
• 5 years within Alstom Valenciennes as controlling and accounting Manager, I was
also the Finance Project Leader in the accounting outsourcing strategy
• Since Mid 2013 within Alstom Belgium as Finance Manager

Core Competences :
• Controlling / Accounting principles
• Change management / Restructuring / ERP and IT Project definition & implementation
• Cost cutting / Cash Working Capital optimisation
• Communication / Support to business


Mes compétences :
IFRS GAAPs
SAP R/3
Management
Outsourcing
Process efficiency
Internal control
Finance
Cost killing

Entreprises

  • Alstom

    Saint Ouen maintenant

  • Alstom Belgium - SITE FINANCE CONTROLLER

    Saint Ouen 2013 - maintenant • Strong contribution in the new site transformation, manage and challenge the saving linked to the new organisation. Defined the target to reduce the fixed cost and improve the competitivity
    • Optimise the way of working within finance department, i.e change of cash manager to improve the support and deploy cash focus program
    • Coordinated all aspects of budget and finance programms related to workload, SOH, Headcount, Tenders, NPOH
    • Ensure compliance with policies and update the procedures when necessary, coordinate external and internal audit

  • Alstom Transport S.A - Chief Accountant-Alstom RS Valenciennes & TLS FRANCE (2,5 years)

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2013 • Managed the project of accounting outsourcing, defined all processes and flow chart with Grant Thornton at country level and managed the team replacement (8 Head, 50% of the total FTE at site level)
    • Reduced the supplier litigation by 50 percent further to the DIP deployment and the weekly visual management
    • Coordinated the internal and external audit campains ; Ensured compliance with policies and procedures
    • Managed Cash, hedging, receivables, payroll, relationships with bankers, payment approval

  • Alstom Transport S.A - Industrial Controlling Manager RS Valenciennes (2 years)

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2010 • Managed 7 department controller (Engineering ; R&D ; Industrialisation ; Manufacturing ; Sourcing ; Supply Chain ; C&W)
    • Deployed a new tool of project management ADEL at site level (40 projects); Internal trainer ADEL (Training of ADEL users for 8 sites Alstom Transport, France and export)
    • Performed financial monthly analysis and defined the root causes with the department head in case degradation vs target ; coordinated the action plan associated in relation with the operational owner
    • Performed the sales and action plan review at site level with the site managing director
    • Coordinated all aspects of budget and finance programs related to sales, purchases, workload, R&D, CONQ
    • Managed Risk & Opportunities related to each department

  • Alstom Transport S.A - Project Controller, Alstom RS Valenciennes (2 years)

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2008

  • ALSTOM transport S.A - Overhead Controller, Alstom RS Valenciennes (2 years)

    Saint Ouen 2005 - 2006

Formations

  • IAE

    Valenciennes 2003 - 2005 Master Finance spécialité Audit et Contrôle de Gestion

    University of Valenciennes

Réseau