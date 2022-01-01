Mickael LECOEUVRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Curgies
Executive Summary :
• Master Finance, Audit & Management
• 4 years within Alstom valenciennes as overhead controller, then project controller
• 5 years within Alstom Valenciennes as controlling and accounting Manager, I was
also the Finance Project Leader in the accounting outsourcing strategy
• Since Mid 2013 within Alstom Belgium as Finance Manager
Core Competences :
• Controlling / Accounting principles
• Change management / Restructuring / ERP and IT Project definition & implementation
• Cost cutting / Cash Working Capital optimisation
• Communication / Support to business
Mes compétences :
IFRS GAAPs
SAP R/3
Management
Outsourcing
Process efficiency
Internal control
Finance
Cost killing