Mickael LECOEUVRE

Executive Summary :

• Master Finance, Audit & Management

• 4 years within Alstom valenciennes as overhead controller, then project controller

• 5 years within Alstom Valenciennes as controlling and accounting Manager, I was

also the Finance Project Leader in the accounting outsourcing strategy

• Since Mid 2013 within Alstom Belgium as Finance Manager



Core Competences :

• Controlling / Accounting principles

• Change management / Restructuring / ERP and IT Project definition & implementation

• Cost cutting / Cash Working Capital optimisation

• Communication / Support to business





Mes compétences :

IFRS GAAPs

SAP R/3

Management

Outsourcing

Process efficiency

Internal control

Finance

Cost killing