Menu

Mickael MAUDET

ARGENTRÉ DU PLESSIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Argentré-du-Plessis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
HP Hardware
Citrix XenApp
Cisco Switches/Routers
Toshiba Hardware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
GPO
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
3Com

Entreprises

  • Panavi - Administrateur système

    2007 - maintenant : Administrateur système - Panavi/Vandemoortele - Torcé EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES
    - Administration de l'ensemble des serveurs du domaine. ;
    - Gestion des sauvegardes. ;
    - Administrateur de plusieurs infrastructures CITRIX (~100 serveurs & ~100 applications) ;
    - Support réseaux. ;
    - Maintenance du parc informatique 500 machines sur 15 sites distants. ;
    - Support Help desk. ;
    - Projet Migration vers Office2010 sur la France, Belgique, Pays Bas, Allemagne. ;

  • SPIE - Technicien Informatique

    Cergy 2007 - 2007 Déploiement de machines

  • Intermarché - Préparateur de commande

    Vert-le-Grand 2001 - 2006 d'Intermarché - Argentré du Plessis
    - Emploi saisonnier + vacances scolaires FORMATIONS
    Juin 2015 : Formation ENI-Rennes « installation et configuration Windows server 2012 »

Formations

Réseau