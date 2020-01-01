Mickael MOSSE

A self-educated man, he began his professional career in 2004 at Libentia, a company specialising in telecommunication solutions. Later in 2005, he joined the French subsidiary of the Key21, a subsidiary of the TOTALITY RE, which is a European leader in the direct distribution sector.



In 2006, he joined a subsidiary of the First Real Estate, a trademark of Totality group.



In 2008, Mickael Mossé was repatriated to the group's head office in Italy. He then became responsible for recruiting new associates, in order to establish significant partnerships with the largest companies in the property investment sector.



In 2010, Mickael Mossé was transferred by FIRST REAL ESTATE in Panama, as BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR FOR SOUTH AMERICA.



CEO and founder of the FRT Group, founded in 2013 (advise in trading, crypto, blockchain and FinTech.)



Since April 2020, COO and CVO of a European FinTech.



Having visited more than 36 countries in 3 continents, Mr. Mosse is multilingual in English, French, Italian & Spanish with competence in Portuguese.