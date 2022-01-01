Menu

Mickaël NEZET

LE RELECQ-KERHUON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AGAAR- Archipel Santé - Technicien Itinérant

    LE RELECQ-KERHUON 2003 - maintenant

  • SARL HENRY - Technico-commercial

    2002 - 2003

Formations

  • IUT De Lorient

    Lorient 2001 - 2002 Licence Professionnelle Ingénierie et maintenance biomédicale

  • Lycée Yves Thepot (Quimper)

    Quimper 1999 - 2001 BTS Maintenance Industrielle

Réseau