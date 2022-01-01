Menu

Mickael NOEL

ESMERY-HALLON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Esmery-Hallon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Responsive Design
HTML
JQuery
Linux
PHP
CSS 3
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows Server
JQuery UI
Debian
Bind9
SQL
Postfix
Citrix
Plesk
Référencement naturel
SSH
Joomla
Wordpress
Google analytics
SEO
Windows 2008 R2
Visual Basic
Oracle PL/SQL
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Mac OS X
Linux Debian
JavaScript
Framework
Citrix Winframe
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
AD

Entreprises

  • Novei Formation - Lead formateur developpement web

    2016 - maintenant Basé sur la formation Simplon.co , je suis en charge de former des personnes qui ne sont pas du milieu du numérique au développement de sites et d'applications web.

  • Responis - Développeur informatique

    Saint-Quentin 2013 - 2016 Développement de site web.
    Développement d'outil pour les utilisateurs
    Administration système
    Création et administration de serveurs web
    Développement d'applications métiers

  • Mickael Noel - Dépanneur informatique

    2009 - maintenant Dépannage en informatique auprès de particulier et d'entreprise.
    Création de site web : www.adif-info.fr et www.casa-dos-senzaleiros.fr

  • Auchan - Vendeur en informatique

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2006 - 2013 Vente de produit

Formations

Réseau