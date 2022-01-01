Menu

Mickael NUNES

Croissy-sur-Seine

Mes compétences :
Gestion d'équipe
Business process management
Gestion de la relation client
Business development

Entreprises

  • AVL France - Sales manager of customer department

    Croissy-sur-Seine 2018 - maintenant - Manage all business of custumer area and sales customer team

  • AVL Italy - Technical Automotive Testbed Referent

    2017 - maintenant - Technical Automotive Testbed Referent in Ferrari GT, Italy.

  • AVL Italy - Manager in Automotive Area

    2016 - maintenant - Responsible for Test bed support in HPE by Ferrari F1
    - Responsible of TB warranty in HPE by Ferrari F1
    - Client interface to assist the finalization of post project tasks and problems

  • AVL France - Informatic Software Expert

    Croissy-sur-Seine 2013 - 2015 - Informatics Software Commissioning Engineer in engine TB
    - Informatics software support in FERRARI SCUDERIA
    - Support for commissioning engineer in Renault Romania
    - Client interface to assist the finalization of post project tasks and problems

  • AVL France - Responsible of warranty and post project problems

    Croissy-sur-Seine 2011 - 2013 - Responsible of warranty Support for Renault
    - Responsible of analysis and treatment of post project problems

  • AVL France - Instruments engineer

    Croissy-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 - Instruments engineer

Formations

  • Université Jussieu Paris 7 UFR CCI

    Paris 2009 - 2010 License Pro CIM

    Université Jussieu Paris 7

    * Licence Professionnelle Ingénieurie et Conception des Systèmes Mécatroniques

  • Lycée Diderot

    Paris 2007 - 2009 BTS MAI

    * BTS Mécanique Automatisme Industriel

  • JBS NDC

    Saint Denis 2005 - 2007 BAC Génie Mécanique

