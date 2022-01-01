Mickael NUNES

Mes compétences :
Gestion d'équipe
Business process management
Gestion de la relation client
Business development
Entreprises
AVL France
- Sales manager of customer department
Croissy-sur-Seine2018 - maintenant- Manage all business of custumer area and sales customer team
AVL Italy
- Technical Automotive Testbed Referent
2017 - maintenant- Technical Automotive Testbed Referent in Ferrari GT, Italy.
AVL Italy
- Manager in Automotive Area
2016 - maintenant- Responsible for Test bed support in HPE by Ferrari F1
- Responsible of TB warranty in HPE by Ferrari F1
- Client interface to assist the finalization of post project tasks and problems
AVL France
- Informatic Software Expert
Croissy-sur-Seine2013 - 2015- Informatics Software Commissioning Engineer in engine TB
- Informatics software support in FERRARI SCUDERIA
- Support for commissioning engineer in Renault Romania
- Client interface to assist the finalization of post project tasks and problems
AVL France
- Responsible of warranty and post project problems
Croissy-sur-Seine2011 - 2013- Responsible of warranty Support for Renault
- Responsible of analysis and treatment of post project problems