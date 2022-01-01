Menu

Mickael PERELLI

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Studious, reliable and determined engineering student looking for an internship to improve my computer science skills and work hard while contributing my energy and my motivation to your team.

Mes compétences :
MySQL
C Programming Language
Responsible for the main association
Manage school
Manage an important budget
Interesting team experience
Develop my business
Aeronautic skills
Visual Basic for Applications
SQL
Macromedia Dreamweaver
LabVIEW
HTML5
DB2
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Orange - Salesman

    Paris 2014 - 2014 I worked in an Orange store to sell smartphones, mobile contracts, internet contracts, accessories...

  • Ecole Supérieure Nationale des Mines de Saint Etienne - President

    Saint Etienne 2014 - maintenant Leader and responsible for the main association of this well-known school, I have to manage student life: - head a team of 13 students - negotiate partnerships (with banks, companies…) to have a lot of benefits and special deals - manage an important budget - organize activities, parties and travel - represent students - run meetings with my team - participate in meetings with the school directors A great and interesting team experience which allows me to learn many things on a lot of subjects : management, NPO, legal and financial.

  • Orange - Salesman

    Paris 2011 - 2011 I worked in an Orange store to sell smartphones, mobile contracts, internet contracts, accessories...

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Saint-Etienne

    Gardanne 2013 - maintenant Master Degree in Microelectronics, Computer Incumbent engineering Sciences and New technologies

    Top french engineering school

  • ENCPB Lycée Pierre Gilles De Gennes

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Preparatory classes - A two-year preparation course leading to national competitive entrance exams for French ”Grandes Ecoles” (top engineering schools)

  • FENELON (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 A two-year preparation course leading to national competitive entrance exams for French ”Grandes Ecoles” (top engineering schools)

  • Lycée Guillaume Bude

    Limeil Brevannes 2010 - 2011 Baccalaureat

    Scientific "Baccalauréat'' - (A-levels in UK) - General training with a Maths specialty leading to
    school this high-school certificate with honors

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel