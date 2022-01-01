Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael PERENNEZ
Ajouter
Mickael PERENNEZ
TRESBOEUF
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Tresbœuf
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
C LEFEUVRE
- Commercial
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Eugène Freyssinet
St Brieuc
1985 - 1987
Réseau
Fabrice HUON
Ingrid CERRATO
Michel VAUTRIN
Olivier DUSSOUR
Patrick HEMERY
Stéphane LE ROUX