Mickaël PESIER

HELPLINE
- Ingénieur Commercial
Nanterre
2017 - maintenant
HELPLINE is digital service company, specialized in the management of the User Experience. Our Goal is to facilitate and simplify the access to the information system of your company for everyone. Thus, we increase the user satisfaction by guaranteeing an optimal interface between business services and your IT.
As part of the commercial team, my objectives are the following:
- Prospect new businesses in order to build my own portfolio ;
- Manage the accounts I prospected from scratch ;
- Manage the diverse technical assistance request and other projects (such as O365 migration, W10 migration, asset lifecycle management…)
- Advice and help my customers in the change of their organizations ;
- Project management: When a request for proposal arrives, I am responsible for the good organization and quality of response. I am the point of contact between my team and the client.
- Be proactive and display innovation and new technologies available on the market.