Menu

Mickael VANEL

Vaulx-en-Velin

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Le Froid Pecomark - Responsable exploitation

    Vaulx-en-Velin 2013 - maintenant

  • 3MONTS - Responsable de site

    2007 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau