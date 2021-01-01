Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael VANEL
Ajouter
Mickael VANEL
Vaulx-en-Velin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Froid Pecomark
- Responsable exploitation
Vaulx-en-Velin
2013 - maintenant
3MONTS
- Responsable de site
2007 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christian DEBER
Hvac-R MEETINGS
Lindsay VIRASSAMY
Thomas ROUSSELOT