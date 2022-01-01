Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mike ALLAERT
Ajouter
Mike ALLAERT
DEERLIJK
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
communicative
Honest
Proactive
Entreprises
INTERTRANS
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE
2012 - maintenant
INTERTRANS WORLD WIDE LOGISTICS
- Regional sales Executive
2003 - 2011
In 3 years I doubled my turnover from 5mio Eur into 10 Mio Eur
INTERTRANS WOLRDWIDE LOGISTICS
- Teamleader Italy
2001 - 2003
Making the deparmtent back on track by improving service and turnover/margins
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Marie DELONCHAMP
David HASTEY
Geoffrey DEGRAUWE
Le Guevel NORA
Pauline TARDUCCI
Stéphane DECOSTER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z