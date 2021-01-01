Mike TEKNITEM (MUTOMBO)

I am motivated, adaptable and a hard working young man. I pay Attention to detail and believe that working under pressure is one of the skills that I posses. I have great communication skills and I also have the ability to socialize well with people because I am down to earth and friendly.



I am very passionate and I am always willing to learn new things. I think customers are the heart of the business and in order for a business to function properly customers should be satisfied.



I am extremely focused and a hard worker; I have the passion and drive to reach my goals no matter what it takes. I am also a fast learner and I am always willing to learn from other people especially working in groups/teams.



I am ready to better myself and work on the skills that I may possibly find I lack.