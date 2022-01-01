Menu

Miller FORD MILLER (FORD)

  • AVIN FINANCE
  • LOAN OFFICER

MICHIGAN

Ford Kewell Miller
Proven Loan Officer : Residential Commercial Mortgage, Underwriting, Refinance, Risk Analysis, Customer Service/Education
Avis Finance Company.
Michigan, United States of America,
www.avisfinanceservices.com

ccomplished mortgage banking professional with comprehensive accomplishments leading loans for homebuying, refiancing, home equity and a passion for helping home buyers, owners and builders learn more about loan options.

I am known to be an innovative thinker with strong residential, FHA, VA and commercial mortgage acumen. Skilled at educating my customers about contruction and renovation financing, home buying and refinancing solutions, as well as jumbo, adjustable rate, reverse mortgages

STRENGTHS
Mortgage Lending, Mortgage Banking, Loan Refinance, residential Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Real Estate, Credit Analysis, FHA Loans, Retail Banking, Foreclosures Short Sales, Home Renovation financing , Short term person loans, Commercial Loans, Customer Service and so many more

  AVIN FINANCE - LOAN OFFICER

    Finance | MICHIGAN 2013 - maintenant Are you buying a home, refinancing, or looking for home equity financing? I can help.
    I explain mortgage rates, fixed rate vs adjustable -rate mortgages (ARM) how to apply.

    Accomplished mortgage banking professional with comprehensive accomplishments leading loans for homebuying, refiancing, home equity and a passion for helping home buyers, owners and builders learn more about loan options.

    I am known to be an innovative thinker with strong residential, FHA, VA and commercial mortgage acumen. Skilled at educating my customers about construction and renovation financing, home buying and refinancing solutions, as well as jumbo, adjustable rate, reverse mortgages

