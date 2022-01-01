Miller FORD MILLER (FORD)

Ford Kewell Miller

Proven Loan Officer : Residential Commercial Mortgage, Underwriting, Refinance, Risk Analysis, Customer Service/Education

Avis Finance Company.

Michigan, United States of America,

www.avisfinanceservices.com



ccomplished mortgage banking professional with comprehensive accomplishments leading loans for homebuying, refiancing, home equity and a passion for helping home buyers, owners and builders learn more about loan options.



I am known to be an innovative thinker with strong residential, FHA, VA and commercial mortgage acumen. Skilled at educating my customers about contruction and renovation financing, home buying and refinancing solutions, as well as jumbo, adjustable rate, reverse mortgages



STRENGTHS

Mortgage Lending, Mortgage Banking, Loan Refinance, residential Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Real Estate, Credit Analysis, FHA Loans, Retail Banking, Foreclosures Short Sales, Home Renovation financing , Short term person loans, Commercial Loans, Customer Service and so many more