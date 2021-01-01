Milton MENDES

I have always been fascinated by challenges, exchange and openness to the world, that's why I chose to become a Strategy Consultant and International Business Development Manager.

My 11 years of experiences within my association AECV allowed me to take on challenges as a business might face. This allowed me to participate in the restructuring of the Human'ISC association and set up mechanisms for public relations and development of the association's activities.

During my studies, I learned all the financial management of a company, which I put into practice in my association. I also went to study a semester in Brazil to know the Brazilian market and the local management mechanisms.



As an individual, association or even a company, we can't think locally only. The globalization is the reason why we talk about the "village world," and in that sense, I find it important to be able to adapt to the conditions of each market and ensure the sustainability of the project. A brand will have to adapt its offer, his speech and his distribution, in functions of each parts of the world while maintaining a unique and recognizable identity by everyone.

For example, luxury brands tend to not settle in some countries for various reasons, but are they still justified? Similarly, some companies are afraid to invest in some parts of the globe, but in a long terms, this could pay big : I think about new technologies and the primary market (as food and distribution).



I’m a people person, with tremendous experience in customer service and leadership position. I’m a very organized and responsible person with great skills to manage and be part of a team. I always put my passion in everything I do to complete my tasks at the highest level.



As I say all the time, if you work alone, you will not go as far as that teamwork.



Mes compétences :

People Management

Stratégie d'entreprise

Veille

Stratégie commerciale

Finance

Lobbying

Gestion de projet

Développement commercial

Conseil en management

Conseil aux entreprises

Conduite du changement

Conseil en organisation

Intelligence économique