Menu

Mo KARIM

  • Freelance
  • 35mm Photographer

Athens

En résumé

Karim graduated with a BA in Cinema Production. He started working as an assistant producer on commercials, eventually rising to become an assistant director on feature films and high-end TV commercials. In 2013, he studied directing at the Prague Film School. He directed his first short film The Visit (Al Zeyarah) which won many awards and nominations.

In 2019 he also worked as an assistant colorist at Company 3, New York where he gained more experience in color grading and post-production.

Entreprises

  • Freelance - 35mm Photographer

    Autre | Athens 2020 - 2022

  • Company 3 - Assistant Colorist

    Commercial | New York 2019 - 2020

  • Freelance - Film Colorist

    New York 2016 - 2019

  • Freelance - Film Director

    Commercial | Prague 2013 - 2014

  • Freelance - Assistant Director

    Commercial | Cairo, Egypt 2004 - 2016

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :