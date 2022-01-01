Karim graduated with a BA in Cinema Production. He started working as an assistant producer on commercials, eventually rising to become an assistant director on feature films and high-end TV commercials. In 2013, he studied directing at the Prague Film School. He directed his first short film The Visit (Al Zeyarah) which won many awards and nominations.



In 2019 he also worked as an assistant colorist at Company 3, New York where he gained more experience in color grading and post-production.