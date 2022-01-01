Mohamed AGOUNI

Fruit of the loom
- Safety&healty/fire coordinator
Paris2008 - maintenant
Marine Royale
- Chef de la brigade de sécurité incendie au sein des unités flottantes Marine Royale
1990 - 1993Name : Mr AGOUNI MOHAMED
Address: IMM 8 APPT 17
Rue med belhassan el wazzani
Agdal Rabat
Tel: 06 79 09 36 29
Email: magouni1@hotmail.fr
Email: Asaka.midelt@gmail.com
Dear Sir,
May i respectfully apply for the Loss Prevention Advisor – position ,I’m very much interested in this opportunity and will be grateful if you could granted me an interview, you will find enclosed a copy of my CV.
I have fifteen years experience in safety and security (facilities, sites, protection, risk analysis, threat analysis and fire combat), I had the opportunity to carry out several missions in royal navy (as fire marine) entering within the framework of fire managing and electromechanically engineering aboard the floating units. And five years as fire coordinator in Fruit of the loom company responsible of fire protection and maintenance of fire system equipments like sprinklers systems and training on fire fighting ...ETC
For this I have done several plans and assessments in order to strengthen the security of many facilities.
During all these years of activity I have developed several procedures of safety and security, to know: planning, analysis, communication, investigating reporting (connections), (IDNS) imminent danger notification systems, and the other methodologies.
I look forward to being a part of your team and I’m available for interview in order to give you more information about my work experience and i would be delighted to hear from you in the near future.
Formations
Centre D'Instruction De La Marine Royale (Casablanca)