Menu

Mohamed AGOUNI

Paris

En résumé

Je suis responsable de la sécurité incendie,

Entreprises

  • Fruit of the loom - Safety&healty/fire coordinator

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • Marine Royale - Chef de la brigade de sécurité incendie au sein des unités flottantes Marine Royale

    1990 - 1993 Name : Mr AGOUNI MOHAMED
    Address: IMM 8 APPT 17
    Rue med belhassan el wazzani
    Agdal Rabat
    Tel: 06 79 09 36 29
    Email: magouni1@hotmail.fr
    Email: Asaka.midelt@gmail.com


    Dear Sir,
    May i respectfully apply for the Loss Prevention Advisor – position ,I’m very much interested in this opportunity and will be grateful if you could granted me an interview, you will find enclosed a copy of my CV.
    I have fifteen years experience in safety and security (facilities, sites, protection, risk analysis, threat analysis and fire combat), I had the opportunity to carry out several missions in royal navy (as fire marine) entering within the framework of fire managing and electromechanically engineering aboard the floating units. And five years as fire coordinator in Fruit of the loom company responsible of fire protection and maintenance of fire system equipments like sprinklers systems and training on fire fighting ...ETC
    For this I have done several plans and assessments in order to strengthen the security of many facilities.
    During all these years of activity I have developed several procedures of safety and security, to know: planning, analysis, communication, investigating reporting (connections), (IDNS) imminent danger notification systems, and the other methodologies.
    I look forward to being a part of your team and I’m available for interview in order to give you more information about my work experience and i would be delighted to hear from you in the near future.

Formations

  • Centre D'Instruction De La Marine Royale (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1990 - 1993

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :