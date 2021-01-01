Mohamed AIT JLLAL

Menu

Automation and Industrial IT engineer graduated from Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences, one of the best schools in Automation engineering.

My interests are focused on Automation systems, electronics, and all what is related to maintenance and projects management.

Self-driven, highly motivated, high adaptability capacities, mastering communication, presentation and public speaking skills, with various experiences in different environments. I believe in team work and the good Leadership spirit.

Im qualified to conduct project and managing the complet automation process. In addition I have skills in:
Automated systems. PLC programming. Embedded systems. Electrical machinery. Industrial regulation. Electronics, Vhdl, FPGA. Project management and production. Methods and tools for maintenance. Quality management and standardization.
Mes compétences :
Programmation des automates
Architecture de contrôle et de supervision
Langage de programmation VHDL.
Management de la qualité et normalisation
Réseaux locaux industriels
Gestion des projets, de la production
Analyse fonctionnelle et élaboration
Automatique linéaire, régulation industrielle.
Bureautique (Word, Excel, Prezi…)
Conception des installations électriques.
Langages de programmation : C et C++
Electronique de puissance et machines électriques.
Capteurs et organes d’asservissements
Méthodes et outils de la maintenance.
Programmation des microcontrôleurs.

Entreprises

  • EXCELLENCE SYSTEME SARL - Ingénieur consultant en Automatismes

    2015 - 2016 Mes missions durant cette période sont :

    • Planification et élaboration des projets automatismes
    • La coordination et la gestion de toutes les étapes de la réalisation du projet
    • Animation de l’équipe (coordonner, animer, suivre, évaluer, négocier…).
    • Assurer la validation des étapes en amont et la clôture des projets.
    • La planification des entretiens et des installations chez les clients.
    • Vérifier et tester les programmes sous le logiciel de programmation.
    • Technologie Siemens (Step7, TIA PORTAL, Wincc)

  • SD Ingénierie et Conseils Techniques - Ingénieur projets (Stage Technique)

    2015 - 2015 L’ingénieur chef de projets a pour mission de gérer des projets complexes exigeant des compétences techniques, il est amené à superviser des projets de A à Z.
    Mes missions durant ce stage sont :
    • Définir la nature, les butes, les contraintes (les moyens, les délais…) et les risques du projet.
    • Assurer l’organisation du projet (planning, découpage de phases, rôle des différentes personnes…).
    • Effectuer un budget prévisionnel.
    • Animation de l’équipe (coordonner, animer, suivre, évaluer, négocier…).
    • Assurer la validation des étapes en amont et la clôture du projet.
    • Suivi des projets depuis la réponse à l’appel d’offre jusqu’à la réception par le client.

  • MARMAR STONE - Responsable production

    2014 - 2014 MARMAR STONE est une entreprise de fabrication et commercialisation du marbre. Mon rôle durant ces 6 mois est d'assurer la bonne marche de la production:
    • Assurer l’exécution des spécifications des clients.
    • Assurer l’ordonnancement, le pilotage et la coordination.
    • Mise en place d’AMDEC.
    • Gestion de production : Prévision et planification.
    • Encadrements et gestion des équipes.
    • Reporting de l’avancement de la production à la direction.

  • Managem - Projet Fin d'Etudes: Responsable Automaticien

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 Le groupe Managem est un groupe industriel à vocation minière, Managem développe depuis plus de 85 ans ses activités au Maroc et à l’international. Opérant dans la valorisation des substances minérales.
    Ma mission durant ce stage est de faire la rénovation de l’automatisme du Filtre à presse LAROX : Migration de la technologie OMRON vers la technologie Siemens.
    • Etude de l’existant.
    • Etude critique de la situation actuelle.
    • L’étude fonctionnelle et technique du filtre à presse LAROX.
    • Analyse des schémas électriques.
    • Établir les blocs fonctionnels correspondant à chaque standard électrique.
    • La programmation sous le logiciel Simatic 7.
    • La supervision du filtre sous le logiciel WINCC flexible 2008.

  • Ca2e Maroc Groupe IBITEK - Stage Technique : Responsable d'étude

    2012 - 2012 Le groupe IBITEK a été créé par la volonté d’une vingtaine d’associés Franco-Marocains, actifs de longue date dans le milieu industriel international.
    Ma mission durant ce stage est de faire la rénovation Electrique et Automatisme du circuit fermé de l’Atelier Broyage BK5 de la société Ivoirienne SOCIMAT.
    • Fourniture des schémas électriques.
    • L’assistance aux câblages des armoires électriques.
    • L’analyse fonctionnelle.
    • La programmation sous le logiciel Siemens Simatic 7.
    • La supervision de l’atelier sous le logiciel WINCC.

  • Ciments du maroc - Stage d'application

    Casablanca 2011 - 2011 Etude fonctionnelle et automatisme de démarrage de broyeur>>

    • Etablir les conditions de démarrage et d’arrêt de chaque équipement.
    • Etablir un Grafcet qui décrit le fonctionnement de ce système.
    • La programmation sous le logiciel Simatic 7.

  • Ciments du maroc - Stage d'application

    Casablanca 2010 - 2010

  • Lafarge - Stage d'initiation

    Paris 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Université D’Aix-Marseille, UFR Des Sciences Site De Saint Jérôme Marseille

    Marseille 2016 - maintenant Master 2 professionnel

    Cette spécialité apporte les compléments scientifiques, techniques et économiques dans une branche d’activités relevant de la conduite et de la surveillance des systèmes complexes (diagnostic, détection de défauts, sûreté de fonctionnement, contrôle des systèmes) et des systèmes électriques (commande des machines, stockage d’énergie, énergies renouvelables).

    La formation est complétée par des co

  • EMSI, Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences Des Ingénieurs (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2008 - 2013 Ingénieur en Automatismes et informatique Industrielle

    Une formation qui a pour objectif de former des ingénieurs pluridisciplinaires dans les domaines de l’automatisme, l’informatique industrielle, l'électronique analogique et numérique, les automates programmables, la supervision, les bases de données, la programmation,…etc.

  • Faculté des Sciences et Techniques

    Marrakech 2005 - 2007

  • Lycée Abou El Abass Essabti‎ (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2004 - 2005 Baccalauréat sciences expérimentales mention BIEN,