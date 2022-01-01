Mohamed CHICK

Titulaire d ' un BTS en commerce international à referentiel commun europeen je recherche un poste de commercial export .
Mes compétences :
Gestion COMMERCIALE ET FINANCIERE niveau I
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
INTERCONNECTION IRELAND CORK
- COMMERCIAL EXPORT
2011 - maintenantPROSPECTION MARCHE IBERIQUE DANS LE CADRE DE PROGRAMMES LINGUISIQUES EUROPEENS ERASMUS LEONARDO MISE EN RELATION HISPANO IRLANDAISE.
TRANSNATIONAL INTERCONNECTION
- Commercial
2011 - maintenantStratégie commerciale traduction de documents commerciaux
Prospection téléphonique, mailing et terrain
Mise en place d'offres commerciales
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Assistant Export ,
Nibc china link overseas
- Service export
2010 - 2010prospection marché espagnol secteurs barbecues et solaire photovoltaique