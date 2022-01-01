Menu

Mohamed CHICK

MEZE

En résumé

Titulaire d ' un BTS en commerce international à referentiel commun europeen je recherche un poste de commercial export .

Mes compétences :
Gestion COMMERCIALE ET FINANCIERE niveau I
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • INTERCONNECTION IRELAND CORK - COMMERCIAL EXPORT

    2011 - maintenant PROSPECTION MARCHE IBERIQUE DANS LE CADRE DE PROGRAMMES LINGUISIQUES EUROPEENS ERASMUS LEONARDO MISE EN RELATION HISPANO IRLANDAISE.

  • TRANSNATIONAL INTERCONNECTION - Commercial

    2011 - maintenant Stratégie commerciale traduction de documents commerciaux
    Prospection téléphonique, mailing et terrain
    Mise en place d'offres commerciales
    Réponse aux appels d'offres
    Assistant Export ,

  • Nibc china link overseas - Service export

    2010 - 2010 prospection marché espagnol secteurs barbecues et solaire photovoltaique

  • NETRA CONSTRUCTION - Salarié

    2002 - 2009 Constructions métalliques.

Formations

Réseau

