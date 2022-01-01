Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed EL BACHIRI
Ajouter
Mohamed EL BACHIRI
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable éditorial Web Medi1tv
Entreprises
Medi1TV
- Journaliste Web
2009 - maintenant
Plusieurs organes de la presse ecrite
- REC Adjoint / Journaliste / Chef de bureau
2004 - 2009
Formations
Ecole EFET
Fès
2003 - 2004
Informatique de gestion
UNIVERSITE SIDI MOHAMMED BEN ABDELLAH (Fès)
Fès
2000 - 2003
Administration publique
Réseau
Akram LABED
Corentin LAUNAY
Hayat NADI DOU
Mourad JAAFOUR
Nadia PAQUEREAU
Rafik BENLMADANI
Said LAARABI
Yvon LAIZET