Mohamed EL BACHIRI

TANGER

En résumé

Responsable éditorial Web Medi1tv

Entreprises

  • Medi1TV - Journaliste Web

    2009 - maintenant

  • Plusieurs organes de la presse ecrite - REC Adjoint / Journaliste / Chef de bureau

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • Ecole EFET

    Fès 2003 - 2004 Informatique de gestion

  • UNIVERSITE SIDI MOHAMMED BEN ABDELLAH (Fès)

    Fès 2000 - 2003 Administration publique

