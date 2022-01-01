Mohamed EL FELLAH IDRISSI

Young challenge driven IT professional, with experience in VAS & IMS Services design and Telecom Project management and a relatively extended knowledge of NGN architectures, IMS core, VoIP services and IPTV services.



Passionate about innovative UC services, IT solutions, networks and security.

Enjoy working on avant-gardist projects.

Thrives on challenge and opportunity..



Mes compétences :

ADSL

IGMP

IPTV

Mpls

MSAN

NGN

PIM

SIP

VDSL

VoIP

Voix sur IP

Ingénierie

Gestion de projet

IP

Télécommunications

Management

Linux