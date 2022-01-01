Menu

Mohamed EL FELLAH IDRISSI

WUPPERTAL

En résumé

Young challenge driven IT professional, with experience in VAS & IMS Services design and Telecom Project management and a relatively extended knowledge of NGN architectures, IMS core, VoIP services and IPTV services.

Passionate about innovative UC services, IT solutions, networks and security.
Enjoy working on avant-gardist projects.
Thrives on challenge and opportunity..

Mes compétences :
ADSL
IGMP
IPTV
Mpls
MSAN
NGN
PIM
SIP
VDSL
VoIP
Voix sur IP
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
IP
Télécommunications
Management
Linux

Entreprises

  • méditel - Voice Services Project Manager

    2013 - 2015 Working as a Project Manager to understand and translate Marketing requirements into tailored solutions and acting as the privileged interlocutor with the different entities.

    Main responsibilities include:
    - Project Management: Accountable on indicators such as TTM, Service Quality, Fraud Prevention, Customer Experience & Network monetization.
    - Process definition and integration.
    - Conducting TTM milestones presentations to top management (Technical and Executive audience).
    - VAS Platforms management (Specifications, evaluation, integration, tests,...)
    - RFI/RFQ of new VAS components.
    - Sales Force support.

    Noteworthy Projects:
    - New NGIN swap project with BroadWorks R19 integration (Ro-Diameter) ( 2 years )
    - Residential Fixe service development & launch (New product Line)

  • méditel - Voice Services Development Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Business VoIP Service activities covering areas such as: IMS based services, LMS, Centrex, Real Time Charging, CRM and Billing.

    Main responsibilities include:
    - Functional Tests design, execution and reporting.
    - Technology Watch
    - Designing and implementation of PoCs.
    - Preparing internal workshops & presentations.

    Products includes: BroadWorks, Ericsson IMT, AcmePacket SBC, Patton CPEs, Cisco UC, AudioCodes Mediant series, RAD (IP/V)Mux, OneAccess LBB, Open Source (Linux, Asterisk, SugarCRM....)

Formations

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2012 Ingénieur d'Etat en Réseaux et Télécommunications

