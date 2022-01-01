Mohamed EL MORSY

-
Egis international
- Lead mechanical Engineer & Resident Engineer
2017 - maintenant
Egis international for Barka IWP (281 000 m3/day) in Oman : Marine Works (intake + outfall brine) - seawater pumping station - pre-treatment - RO - Post remineralization- sludge treatment - Electrical - SCADA - intermediate pumping stations- administrative/workers building - Site facilities
* Associate Professor of Mechanical Design Engineering at Helwan University-
Previous Jobs:
Professional jobs:
* Lead mechanical Engineer at EGIS international, Mechanical Design Review and Supervision the Installation progress &Testing& commissioning for electromechanical equipment's of waste water treatment plant. 2015 to 2017, Full-time, www.egis-group.com - http://www.egis-group.com/
EGIS international
- Lead Mechanical engineer
2017 - maintenant
EGIS international BARKA IWP Barka Independent Water Project Oman, A BOO (Build Own Operate) Contract by Consortium led by Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corporation, linked with Engie, Suez and Towel.
and Sultanate Oman Barka IWP (281,000m³/day (62 MIGD)) : Marine Works (intake + outfall brine) - seawater pumping station - pre-treatment - RO - Post remineralization- sludge treatment - Electrical - SCADA - intermediate pumping stations- administrative/workers building - Site facilities, auxiliary system (CIP, HVAC, Firefighting, Plumbing ventilation and Irrigation systems)
Resident Engineer Client: Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP)
Duties and Responsibilities
Surveillance;
* Check mechanical equipment installation, testing and commissioning
* Quality and control for all mechanical activities at site.
* Review and approved test procedures (pressure test, welding...)
* Review MOS, ITP and ITR for mechanical equipment
* Review and approval of commissioning and performance test procedures;
* Review commissioning test results from mechanical point of view.
* Prepare the monthly progress report
EGIS international
- Lead Mechanical Engineer
2015 - 2017
Lead Mechanical Engineer EGIS international Doha West STW Extension 5 Lead Mechanical Engineer at EGIS international, Mechanical Design Review and Supervision the Installation progress &Testing& commissioning at site. (Doha West STW Extension 5 - Qatar, about 105,000 m3/day, the STP global capacity 280,000 m3/day)
Design review and supervision for
Qatar * Technical specification, material submittals and method of statements based on project specifications (QCS) and contract conditions.
* HVAC (ASHRAE 62.1 2007 standard), Firefighting, Plumbing and Rain drainage systems (calculation notes, pumps selection, network drawing and equipment test based on NFPA 14, 2013 Edition)
* Material Selection, Welding Procedure and welding test procedures based on international standard as (ASME, AWS).
* Supervision for all Piping systems (gravity and pressure pipeline systems) installation and testing (hydraulic and pneumatic) for (SDSS and SS Pipe, HDPE, GRP, UPVC....)
* Review RFS, RFI, ITP and MS and Material inspection
* Supervision and follow up the installation progress at site
* Testing (SAT& FAT), and commissioning for electromechanical equip.
COWI Gulf A/S
- Lead mechanical Engineer
2011 - 2013
COWI Gulf A/S. Design review and supervision 2011 to 2013 for electromechanical equipment's for Pumping stations.
COWI Gulf A/S
- Senior Mechanical Engineer
2011 - 2011
COWI Gulf A/S, Salalah Emergency Marine Outfall Salalah Emergency Marine Outfall, Manama, Bahrain * Senior Mechanical Engineer for the Salalah Emergency Outfall project in Salalah, Oman. The work includes mechanical design and supervision for refurbishment of the main pump station and the related on-shore and offshore facilities. The main pump station is used for operation of a 6 km long emergency marine outfall for discharging of treated sewage effluents (TSE) and in case of emergency, discharge of sanitary sewage overflows to the sea.
Consultant
COWI Gulf A/S
- Lead Mechanical Engineer
2011 - 2013
COWI Gulf A/S, Doha and Rayyan Sewerage Ain Khalid Area Sewerage Phase 2 Design reviewer for Doha and Rayyan Sewerage Ain Khalid Area Sewerage Phase two with average flow 270 LPCD. The concept involves conveyance of all flows from the Musaimeer catchments to the existing pumping station PS44. Force main line length is 1700 m approx. to the gravity sewer.
Doha, QATAR
Consultant
The Arab Co.
- Consultant
2009 - 2013
Head of Manufacturer Sector (Design and Estimation department ) The Arab Co. For Engineering works - SAE (Cairomatic) 6th of October Intake plant design 6th of October Intake plant design for Orascom Company;
Orascom Company * Design of mechanical equipment for the Intake plant. The project included design of Coarse Screens (RM Screen), Fine Screens (Escalator Screens).
Contractor company * Design of St. St. penstock.
Convoy water treatment plant design for BAMAG (German Contractor) Convoy water treatment plant design for BAMAG (German Contractor)
* Design of the mechanical equipment for the WTP in 8 different plants ( Tala, Menia El-Kammah, Meet Ghamr, Berket El-Sabah, Dessouk, Mashtool El-Soq, Mahmodia). The project included design of most of the mechanical elements in the plant such as the Scraper Bridges, Flash Mixers, Slow Mixers and Sludge Thickeners.
Malabo city WWTP-Guinea Malabo city waste water treatment plant, Guinea.
* Design of mechanical equipment for the WWTP in Malabo city- Guinea. The project included design of most of the mechanical elements in the plant such as the Multi-rack mechanical screen, Rotating Scraper system, St. St. Penstocks and Pressurized Sand Filter.
Chemonics
- Consultant
Brest
2008 - 2013
Lead Mechanical Chemonics Egypt Water and Waste Treatment Plants financed by World Bank Wastewater Expansion Program for Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate in Egypt. Client ``The Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW)'', financed by ``European Investment Bank, EIB''.
Engineer Consultants, * Prepare Preliminary design and tender documents for Expansion for Motobas WWTP from 10,000 m3/day to 20,000 m3/day.
* Prepare Preliminary design Expansion for El Borg WWTP from 4,800 m3/day to 15,000 m3/day, Expansion for Chabasy El Malh WWTP from 2,500 m3/day to 5,000 m3/day) and New WWTP for Zaghlool & El Shehabyia 15,000 m3/day.
* Evaluation all WWTP's and Pumping Stations at 5 districts (Motobas, Brulluse, Sidi Salem and Al-Reyad).
* Design all electromechanical works for 17 Pumping station.
* Evaluate 5 WWTP to rehabilitation (Motobas, El Borg, Chabasy El Malh, Balteem and Desoq)
Technical Supervision, for Integrated Sanitation and Sewerage Infrastructure Project (ISSIP 1), Projects in Beheira Governorate (Mahmoudia and Abu Homos).client NOPWASD and projects financed by World Bank.
* Supervise the tendering of projects.
* Review all Electromechanical submitted by the contractors for 11 pumping stations.
* Monitors and evaluation systems of all the stages in the design process.
* Supervise the tendering of projects.
* Evaluation of tenders submitted by the contractors
* Reviewed contract documents developed by contractors.
Design, Design Review, Construction Supervision, and O&M for Water and Wastewater Projects in Beheira Governorate Client ``NOPWASD'', financed by ``NOPWASD''.
The projects includes:
* New WTP El-Mahmoudia 1000 l/sec.
* Expansion of Abu Homos WTP from 400 to 800 l/sec.
* Expansion of Edfina WTP from 500 to 1000 l/sec.
* Expansion of Damanhour WWTP from 90,000 to 160,000 m3/day
* New Mahmoudia WTP of 20,000 m3/day
* New Sharoub WWTP of 5,000 m3/day
* New Sorenbay & Senabada W WTP of 6,000 m3/day
* New Dellingat WTP of 1400 l/sec
* New WWTP at Negeila of 10,000 m3/ day capacity.
* New WWTP at Dahreya of 6,000 m3/ day capacity.
* Expansion of Etay, Kom Hamada, and Dellingat WWTPs from 10,000 to 15,000 m3/ day.
* Sewerage Projects in 32 villages.
Responsibilities include:
* Leading the overseeing implementation team in site
* Preparation of detailed designs and tender documents for pumping station systems.
* Design review and construction supervision of Electromechanical works for water treatment plants
* Review and construction supervision of Electromechanical works for wastewater treatment plants
Chemonics Egypt
- Lead mechanical Engineer & Consultant, Design
2008 - 2013
* Lead mechanical Engineer at Chemonics Egypt Consultant, Design review and supervision for electromechanical equipment's for water and waste treatment plant
The Arab Co
- Head of Design
2006 - 2013
manufacture department, The Arab Co For engineering works - S.A.E. (Cairomatic)
-
The Arab Co.
- Senior Mechanical Design
2006 - 2009
The Arab Co. For Engineering works - SAE (Cairomatic) , Helwan WWTP: Capacity of 550 000 m3/day * Project Coordinator for Helwan W.W.T.P
Engineer * Design for Non-standard mechanical equipment for water and wastewater treatment plants. (i.e. Mechanical Screens, Penstocks, Grit Removal Equipment, Scrapper systems, pressure vessel (ASME), Surface aerator ; Grit Classifiers system, etc. ).
EGYPT
Contractor company
Marg and Embaba WTP Marg and Embaba water treatment plant for BAMAG (German Contractor),
Main contractor BAMAG (German Contractor) * Design of mechanical equipment for the water supply network and the WTP in Marg and Embaba- Egypt. The project included design of most of the mechanical elements. Special attention was made to the Escalator Screen and Longitudinal Scraper System and Lamella support.
Tohama W.W.T.P Pressure vessel (ASME standard) for anti-water hammer system for Tohama W.W.T.P.
Republic of Yemen
Research Centre for Technology Development
- Senior Mechanical Engineer
2003 - 2006
Research Centre for Technology Development (RCTD)
Research Centre for Technology Development
- Senior mechanical
2003 - 2006
Research Centre for Technology Development Al-Sharkiya Tobacco Company Participated in several projects where he developed detailed designs and drawings, field surveys, as well as 3D models for different kind for different kind of industrial facilities such as Al-Sharkiya Tobacco Company, Carpentering workshops, and glass carving workshops.
Engineer * The development of spare-parts working drawings
* The development of Assembly drawings.
Carpentering workshops, and glass carving workshops * The development of Field studies and design surveys.
Helwan University * The development of 3D modelling using the solid edge and inventor.
* The development of 3D operation and maintenance catalogues.
* The development of Machine design analysis, calculation, and, selection of standard parts.
* Conducting Parts interference inspection
* Conducting Finite element analysis of the critical mechanical parts and equipment using ABAQUS.