Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed Elarbi BAOUEB
Ajouter
Mohamed Elarbi BAOUEB
EZZAHRA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EPPM: Engineering Procurement and Project Management
- Instrumentation and Control Engineer
2010 - maintenant
Techma
- Instrumentation Engineer
2009 - 2010
Formations
National Institute Of Applied Sciences And Technologies (INSAT) (Tunis)
Tunis
2003 - 2009
Industrial Instrumentation and Maintenance Engineering
Industrial Instrumentation and Maintenance Engineering