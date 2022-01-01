Mohamed ELMANDOUBI

Web consultant and developer, During my experience, I have acquired a solid expertise in web technologies, both on front technologies like AngularJS, HTML5/CSS3, JS, Jquery, Ajax etc. and on BackEnd technologies like Node.Js, JAVA/J2EE, PHP, Drupal.
I have covered the global production cycle of web applications : developement, integration, deployment, tests, project management including customer relationship management. I have also done some performance profiling work, both on FrontEnd on AngularJs and Jquery applications, and on BackEnd using Gatling with the Scala programming language.
I'm always studying, learning and looking for new technologies, new ideas and possibilities.
Mes compétences :
PHP / MYSQL
Zend framework
HTML/XHTML
Javascript
CSS
Flash
JQuery
JAVA / J2EE
Responsive design
Html 5
Facebook API
Drupal
AJAX
Git
MongoDB
AngularJS
Jasmine
Node.js
Gestion de projet
Méthode agile
Scrum