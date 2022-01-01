Mohamed ELMANDOUBI

Web consultant and developer, During my experience, I have acquired a solid expertise in web technologies, both on front technologies like AngularJS, HTML5/CSS3, JS, Jquery, Ajax etc. and on BackEnd technologies like Node.Js, JAVA/J2EE, PHP, Drupal.



I have covered the global production cycle of web applications : developement, integration, deployment, tests, project management including customer relationship management. I have also done some performance profiling work, both on FrontEnd on AngularJs and Jquery applications, and on BackEnd using Gatling with the Scala programming language.



I'm always studying, learning and looking for new technologies, new ideas and possibilities.



Mes compétences :

PHP / MYSQL

Zend framework

HTML/XHTML

Javascript

CSS

Flash

JQuery

JAVA / J2EE

Responsive design

Html 5

Facebook API

Drupal

AJAX

Git

MongoDB

AngularJS

Jasmine

Node.js

Gestion de projet

Méthode agile

Scrum