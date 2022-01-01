Menu

Mohamed ELMANDOUBI

Paris

En résumé

Web consultant and developer, During my experience, I have acquired a solid expertise in web technologies, both on front technologies like AngularJS, HTML5/CSS3, JS, Jquery, Ajax etc. and on BackEnd technologies like Node.Js, JAVA/J2EE, PHP, Drupal.

I have covered the global production cycle of web applications : developement, integration, deployment, tests, project management including customer relationship management. I have also done some performance profiling work, both on FrontEnd on AngularJs and Jquery applications, and on BackEnd using Gatling with the Scala programming language.

I'm always studying, learning and looking for new technologies, new ideas and possibilities.

Mes compétences :
PHP / MYSQL
Zend framework
HTML/XHTML
Javascript
CSS
Flash
JQuery
JAVA / J2EE
Responsive design
Html 5
Facebook API
Drupal
AJAX
Git
MongoDB
AngularJS
Jasmine
Node.js
Gestion de projet
Méthode agile
Scrum

Entreprises

  • OCTO Technology - Consultant

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • NEOXIA Maroc - Consultant

    2012 - 2015

  • Digitz - Developpeur web

    Lyon 2012 - 2012

  • VOID Maroc - Développeur web

    Agadir 2011 - 2011

Formations

  • ISTA (Agadir)

    Agadir 2009 - 2011 développeur

    Développement web PHP(Zend Framework), Flash/ActionScript3, .Net(C#,VB,ASP), CSS/HTML/JAVASCRIPT

