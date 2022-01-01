Mohamed ELWAER

Je suis le directeur commercial de la société INTERNATIONAL SMART BUSINESS AND TRADING, une société de négoce et de commerce international, spécialisée en Matériaux de construction, Outillage et Quincaillerie générale, je suis à la recherche de partenaires en Tunisie et à l'étranger pour la création d'une activité lucrative.



I am The Sales Manager of INTERNATIONAL SMART BUSINESS AND TRADING, an international trading company, specialized in Construction Materials, Tools and General Hardware, I am looking for partners in Tunisia and abroad for creating a lucrative business.