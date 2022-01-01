Menu

Mohamed FALIOUNI

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Ingénieur , réseaux et télécoms de l’Ecole Marocaine des sciences de l’Ingénieurs (EMSI).
Rigoureux, dynamique et je possède un bon relationnel et un esprit d’équipe,

Mes compétences :
Matlab
Oracle PL/SQL
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
C++
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
xDSL
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VHDL
UNIX
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
SIP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Merise Methodology
MPLAB
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java
HSDPA
HFSS
GSM
GPRS
GNU
Frame Relay
EDGE
Cisco Switches/Routers
CDMA 2000
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Huawei - Stage de fin d'étude

    Boulogne Billancourt 2015 - 2015 La mise en œuvre d'une procédure de redondance géographique des catastrophes pour la plateforme SDP « Service Delivery Platform» entre les deux sites de Maroc Telecom.

    -Formation Sur les entités de la plateforme SDP: mdsp, WISG, PortalONE, MTV,DLSC...
    -Etude de la solution GDR de redondance "Geographical Redundancy Disaster"
    -Implémentation de solution GDR dans les deux sites RABAT CENTER et HAY NAHDA.

  • DIAL Technologies - Stage

    2014 - 2014 * Installation et configuration d'un serveur vocal interactif. pour le compte d'ASSIAQA CARD

  • WANA Corporate - Stage

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 * Etude d'une solution pour optimisation des flux data .

Formations

  • EMSI, Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences Des Ingénieurs (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2015 ingénieur en réseaux et télécommunications

  • Abou Lkhayr (Berkane)

    Berkane 2008 - 2009 Baccalaureate Degree