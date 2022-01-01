Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Mohamed FAYALA
Mohamed FAYALA
En résumé
Comptable expérimenté
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Entreprises
AGENCE DE VOYAGE
- Chef Comptable
2012 - maintenant
Cabinet d'Expertises Comptable @CECH
- Comptable - Auditeur
2006 - 2011
Formations
FSEG Mahdia (Mahdia)
Mahdia
2006 - 2009
Lycée Habib Bourguiba (Lycée De Jeunes Filles ) (Monastir)
Monastir
1999 - 2006
Réseau
Abdelhalim LAFFORI
Rahma TOUNAKTI