Mohamed FEKIH AHMED

• 3+ years experience in Software Defined-Networks (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), SDN/NFV Architectural constituents like Management, Security \& Orchestration, as well as their related standards (e.g., OpenFlow, ForCES ...).

• 4+ years experience with Cloud Computing & Virtualization (Computer, Network, and Storage) using Open source virtualization platforms (e.g., OpenStack, OpenDaylight, Open vSwitch, KVM, Xen, OpenFlow Controllers) and Overlay Network Technologies (e.g., VxLAN, VLAN, GRE, OVSDB, NV-GRE)

• Good Developed knowledge with VOIP solutions such as ASTERISK and OpenIMS.

• Extensive expertise in designing, coding and testing of network and compute applications using Python, Perl, C/C++ and more scripting and programming languages.

• Excellent ability for bottlenecks debugging/analyzing in Linux environment, and building improvements to increase system performance, efficiency, scalability and stability.

• Excellent communications skills. Real team player. Strong leadership and teamwork skills. Ability to work independently on complex tasks. Strong motivation in driving leading edge technologies.





Mes compétences :

SQL

Oracle 10g

MVC

Nox Controller

TCP/IP

OpenFlow

Html 5

VoIP/ToIP

Firewall

DCNS

Android

GSM

Spring mvc

Réseauc ForCES

Java/j2ee

Cloud computing

Networking