Mohamed FEKIH AHMED

Tunis

En résumé

• 3+ years experience in Software Defined-Networks (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), SDN/NFV Architectural constituents like Management, Security \& Orchestration, as well as their related standards (e.g., OpenFlow, ForCES ...).
• 4+ years experience with Cloud Computing & Virtualization (Computer, Network, and Storage) using Open source virtualization platforms (e.g., OpenStack, OpenDaylight, Open vSwitch, KVM, Xen, OpenFlow Controllers) and Overlay Network Technologies (e.g., VxLAN, VLAN, GRE, OVSDB, NV-GRE)
• Good Developed knowledge with VOIP solutions such as ASTERISK and OpenIMS.
• Extensive expertise in designing, coding and testing of network and compute applications using Python, Perl, C/C++ and more scripting and programming languages.
• Excellent ability for bottlenecks debugging/analyzing in Linux environment, and building improvements to increase system performance, efficiency, scalability and stability.
• Excellent communications skills. Real team player. Strong leadership and teamwork skills. Ability to work independently on complex tasks. Strong motivation in driving leading edge technologies.


Mes compétences :
SQL
Oracle 10g
MVC
Nox Controller
TCP/IP
OpenFlow
Html 5
VoIP/ToIP
Firewall
DCNS
Android
GSM
Spring mvc
Réseauc ForCES
Java/j2ee
Cloud computing
Networking

Entreprises

  • INSAT - Stagiaire

    Tunis maintenant Mini-projet: «Solution de Transmission de VOIP dans un réseau Ethernet à base d’ASTERISK».
    ? la configuration du serveur Asterisk et ses Clients (X-Lite).
    ? La configuration du renvoie d’appel, attribution de la messagerie vocale à un téléphone logiciel et mettre en œuvre une interface web pour faciliter la tâche de configurer le serveur.

  • Ericsson Canada - Network Engineer, Junior Researcher

    MASSY 2013 - maintenant • Working on Security Modules or virtual Middleboxes (VMbs) Placement Optimization: Best connection path between VMbs and Optimal placement using SDN.
    • Proposed the Cloud Security Defense Orchestration (CDO), a novel approach SDN/NFV based, to divide the complex security shield into small VMbs that can be orchestrated between distributed security appliances towards better security defense optimization.

  • LTIR à l’UQAM - Ingénieur Réseaux Informatiques: Management DCN

    Montréal 2012 - 2012 07/2012-01/2013: Projet fin d’études d’ingénieur chez le laboratoire LTIR à l’UQAM (Montréal, Canada):
    - Développement d’une version de NetConfig avec une spécification yang pour la configuration des éléments du réseau ForCES.
    - Développement client/serveur NetConf en utilisant le protocole ProtoBuf pour la sérialisation des données.
    - Migration Open vSwitch de solution logiciel à une solution matérielle implémentée dans un Data Centre Virtuel en utilisant EZchip board.
    Environnement : Langage C, Python, XML, JAVA, YANG, NetConf, ForCES, Protocole Buffers, …

    02/2011-05/2012: Mise en place d’un Switch OpenFlow 1.1 et un contrôleur compatible Nox:
    - Installation du Switch OF, l’ajout des flow entries, configuration des ‘flow tables’.
    - Installation du Nox et établissement de la connexion avec openvswitch.
    - Développement des scripts de configuration du switch.
    Environnement : Langage C, Python, XML, OpenFlow …

  • INSAT - Stagiaire en Réseaux Informatiques

    Tunis 2012 - maintenant Projet fin d’année intitulé DIMENSIONNEMENT & DEPLOIEMENT de l’architecture d’un réseau sans fil:
    - Choix des points d’accès et planification du site.
    - Etude d’une solution de portail captif.

    Environnement : Ekahau site survey, Pfsens, LDAP…

  • Instance Nationale de Télécommunication (INTT) - Stagiaire en Réseaux Informatiques

    2011 - 2011 Projet QoS d’internet au sein de l’Instance Nationale de Télécommunication (INT):
    - Développement d’une sonde logicielle QoS-I de mesure de certains indicateurs de performance (KPI).
    - Développement et mise en place d’une plateforme de mesure et d’analyse de la qualité d’internet en se basant sur certains critères (FSI, Gouvernorat, débit, abonnée).

    Environnement : JAVA, PHP, SQL, Linux, Perl, Windows, FTP, HTTP, ICMP, SNMP, POP, SMTP, VOIP, UDP, DNS.

  • Tunisie Telecom - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 * Analyse de la structure du réseau GSM et RTCP.
    * Maintenance des CTP/CTS/CAA/CL.
    * Support clientèle.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées Et Technologies (INSAT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Diplôme national d’ingénieur

    Réseaux Informatiques et Télécommunications. - 2009-2012: Diplôme national d’ingénieur en réseaux informatiques et télécommunications.
    Institut National des Sciences Appliquées et Technologies (INSAT : www.insat.rnu.tn).
    Equivalent à un baccalauréat en génie informatique (Option Réseautique).

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées Et Technologies (INSAT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2009 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie (DUT)

    Réseaux Informatiques et télécommunication - 2007-2009 : Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie (DUT) de l’Institut National des Sciences Appliquées et Technologies (INSAT).

