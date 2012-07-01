Mohamed FEKIH AHMED

• 3+ years experience in Software Defined-Networks (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), SDN/NFV Architectural constituents like Management, Security \& Orchestration, as well as their related standards (e.g., OpenFlow, ForCES ...).
• 4+ years experience with Cloud Computing & Virtualization (Computer, Network, and Storage) using Open source virtualization platforms (e.g., OpenStack, OpenDaylight, Open vSwitch, KVM, Xen, OpenFlow Controllers) and Overlay Network Technologies (e.g., VxLAN, VLAN, GRE, OVSDB, NV-GRE)
• Good Developed knowledge with VOIP solutions such as ASTERISK and OpenIMS.
• Extensive expertise in designing, coding and testing of network and compute applications using Python, Perl, C/C++ and more scripting and programming languages.
• Excellent ability for bottlenecks debugging/analyzing in Linux environment, and building improvements to increase system performance, efficiency, scalability and stability.
• Excellent communications skills. Real team player. Strong leadership and teamwork skills. Ability to work independently on complex tasks. Strong motivation in driving leading edge technologies.
Mes compétences :
SQL
Oracle 10g
MVC
Nox Controller
TCP/IP
OpenFlow
Html 5
VoIP/ToIP
Firewall
DCNS
Android
GSM
Spring mvc
Réseauc ForCES
Java/j2ee
Cloud computing
Networking