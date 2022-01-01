Mohamed FLAHI

I am an engineer in industrial chemistry fluent in English, French, Arabic and have basic knowledge of German. I held my master's thesis on the dielectric and thermal properties of encapsulation polymers for photovoltaic modules in the Fraunhofer institute center of silicon photovoltaics, in Halle (saale) Germany.



After several research internships, my first professional experience lasted for two years as a project engineer in the renewable energy sector and the photovoltaics industry with a focus on project management, logistics, procurement and manufacturing of solar modules. Currently I am a chemical engineer in the water treatment sector, since 2017, involved in bigger projects and tenders of water treatment and purification plants, with focus on process engineering and project management and quality management.



Mes compétences :

Quality Control

Dielectric thermal analysis

general analysis

electrochemical analysis

chromatography analysis

SAP Business One

Petroleum

Microsoft Office

Matlab

Linguistic skills

Internet

Gas Chromatography

Design

Bill of Materials

Autocad

Assembly Plants

Assembly Lines