Mohamed FODIL

PERSONAL INFORMATION.

Name and Surname : Fodil Mohamed

Address: cite Ismail yafsah BAB EZZOUAR. Alger bt 57 N019

Tele Cell:0662818838

 Tele Home:: 

E-mail : mohamed.fodil459@gmail.com

Date of birth: 21/12/1976 at - Algeria.

Marital Status : Married with two children





HIGHER EDUCATION AND DEGREES

Diplomas:

BAC. June 1994: Economy & Management

September 1999: bachelor in Finance & Commercial, Option : Accounts and Finance

The title of my project is: Internal Audit & Internal Control

(Superior School of Commerce). Algiers



PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

1999-2002 04 years



EDIL Company about Engineering, Environment & Consult [AUDIT].

(1998-1999)/ Sarl Simi Wali [Internal Audit & Internal Control]

Ministry of Defense. (2001-2002)[ responsible of sales]



(2003-2014) 10 years



Weatherford inspection dept 01 years

Weatherford Finance payable [senior accountant payable] 03 years.

Weatherford finance invoicing {TRS DEPT} 01years.

Weatherford finance [cost tracking for all departments] 02 years.

Weatherford finance {Treasury Department} 02 years.

OVERSEAS EQUIPEMENT SERVICES AFRICA: accountant from June 2013

Finance Manager : for four company-SAKSON-OES INC-EMEC-OES AFRICA



Finance Manager : with Consortium Samsung C &T/ HYOSUNG CORPORATION

From Nov 2013 till now.

*- Develops and Coordinates standard monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements for country operations and joint ventures in accordance with the US GAAP and corporate policies.

- Designs and develops financial information reports to provide current, important and relevant information for country and region management in the business areas in order to assist them in assessing their resources and making sound business decisions.

- Provide leadership and supervision to the reporting team.

- Assists in annual budget preparation.

- Perform monthly reviews of Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet accounts relating to area of responsibility, including business indicators such as profitability and liquidity.

- Undertake financial planning, forecasting and monitoring of results versus objectives.

- Develop and evaluate business or project financial metrics and drivers.

- Analyze profitability of new business opportunities via contract reviews, bid support and evaluation of risk versus reward prospects.

- Evaluate currency exposure and maximize the liquidity by reducing the DSO and keep the inventory balances at minimum.

- Manages the core financial structure in the Finance JDE system with understanding of the impact to financial reporting and other related modules, functions and other business systems when changes are implemented.

- Ensure compliance with local accounting and tax regulations including the management and coordination of regulatory accounting and tax audits, internal and external audits, and Legal Entity consolidation requirements.

- Understands, reviews, implements and complies with Sarbanes Oxley requirements as defined in the risk control matrix.

- Ensure across-the-board implementation of standard finance practices,

- Involvement with the development of standard financial practices.

- Identify weaknesses in internal control and implement improvements.

- Conduct and develop financial training for finance and operations team.





1. Principal tacks.2014



Arrange for the optimum funding levels for the business with the banks

Maintain cordial relations with the banks to enable the optimisation of financial resources.

Satisfy working capital demands and drive reviews for optimal capital structure.

Review and recommend suitability of treasury operational procedures to minimize risk of loss.

Implement cash flow forecasting methods across the business that will optimize cash generated.

Review all variances from forecast and obtain comments for major variances.

