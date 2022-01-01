Menu

Mohamed GALLAA

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Transports Quebec - Systems Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Project manager
    Intelligent Transportation Systems (Engineering Analysis / Design)
    Traffic Management Systems Development (Software)

  • Securite Publique - Engineer (Project Manager )

    2007 - 2012 Project Management
    Engineering Systems Analysis

  • MSS - Software Engineer

    2007 - 2007 Control Systems Design and Test

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2003 - 2006 Ingénieur Systèmes de Contrôle

Réseau