Mohamed GALLAA
Mohamed GALLAA
MONTRÉAL
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Transports Quebec
- Systems Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Project manager
Intelligent Transportation Systems (Engineering Analysis / Design)
Traffic Management Systems Development (Software)
Securite Publique
- Engineer (Project Manager )
2007 - 2012
Project Management
Engineering Systems Analysis
MSS
- Software Engineer
2007 - 2007
Control Systems Design and Test
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur Systèmes de Contrôle
Réseau
Ahmed BOUJRAD
Aziz KARIM
Marie Laure GALLAS
Mourjane MOHSMED